OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Stock Performance

OptimumBank stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.46. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.

Get OptimumBank alerts:

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of OptimumBank

About OptimumBank

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OPHC Free Report ) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OptimumBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptimumBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.