OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Stock Performance
OptimumBank stock opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.46. OptimumBank has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $6.36 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of OptimumBank
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
