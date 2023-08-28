Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $813,000 Position in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $613,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 25,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 11,324 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 6,804 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 479,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,479,000 after buying an additional 18,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 36,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. 49.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STWD stock opened at $19.70 on Monday. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $23.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. Starwood Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.71%.

A number of brokerages have commented on STWD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a report on Monday, July 24th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

