Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $666,000 Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,911 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Endava by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Endava by 433.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its stake in Endava by 130.0% during the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 76.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 56.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Endava from $78.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Endava from $104.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Endava from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Endava in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Endava has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.78.

Endava Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE DAVA opened at $47.94 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 1.16. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $44.62 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.73.

Endava Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

