Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Stock Performance

Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.20.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ohio Valley Banc

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OVBC. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Ohio Valley Banc during the second quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 8.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Ohio Valley Banc by 12.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,129 shares of the bank’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

