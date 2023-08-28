Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc stock opened at $25.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $21.90 and a twelve month high of $31.20.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.33 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 10.66%.
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Ohio Valley Bank Company that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Consumer Finance. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, time, and money market accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.
