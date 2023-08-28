NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.
NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %
NTWK opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.
Insider Transactions at NetSol Technologies
In other news, President Naeem Ghauri acquired 16,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies
NetSol Technologies Company Profile
NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.
