NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

NetSol Technologies Stock Down 3.5 %

NTWK opened at $2.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day moving average is $2.43. NetSol Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $3.80.

Insider Transactions at NetSol Technologies

In other news, President Naeem Ghauri acquired 16,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $35,057.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 416,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,566.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NetSol Technologies stock. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:NTWK Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 33,296 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. EA Series Trust owned approximately 0.29% of NetSol Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

