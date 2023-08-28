Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB) versus Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) Head to Head Analysis

Mid-Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSVB – Get Free Report) and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid-Southern Bancorp $10.06 million 2.96 $1.88 million $0.60 17.23 Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) $187.67 million 2.54 $61.12 million $1.16 9.13

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has higher revenue and earnings than Mid-Southern Bancorp. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid-Southern Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid-Southern Bancorp 14.77% 4.89% 0.61% Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 25.03% 7.54% 0.93%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Mid-Southern Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Mid-Southern Bancorp and Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid-Southern Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) 0 1 0 0 2.00

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a consensus target price of $14.75, indicating a potential upside of 39.28%. Given Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) is more favorable than Mid-Southern Bancorp.

Volatility and Risk

Mid-Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by institutional investors. 10.2% of Mid-Southern Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.1% of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mid-Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Mid-Southern Bancorp pays out 40.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) pays out 44.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid-Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) beats Mid-Southern Bancorp on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid-Southern Bancorp

Mid-Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB that provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and term deposits. The company also offers loans secured by first mortgages on one- to four-family residences, including home equity loans and lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; land and lot loans; commercial business loans; consumer loans, including new and used manufactured homes, automobiles and truck, boats, and motorcycles and recreational vehicle loans; loans secured by savings deposits and other personal loans; and unsecured consumer loans. In addition, it holds and manages an investment securities portfolio. The company provides its products and services through its main office in Salem; and through its branch offices located in Mitchell and Orleans, Indiana, as well as through loan production offices located in New Albany, Indiana and Louisville, Kentucky. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) operates as the bank holding company for Northfield Bank that provides various banking services primarily to individuals and corporate customers. It accepts various deposits products, including certificates of deposit, passbook, statement, and money market savings accounts; transaction deposit accounts comprising negotiable orders of withdrawal accounts, and interest and non-interest-bearing checking accounts; individual retirement accounts; and brokered deposits. The company also offers various loans comprising multifamily and other commercial real estate loans, construction and land loans, commercial and industrial loans, one-to-four family residential real estate loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit. In addition, it purchases various investment securities, such as mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds; and deposits funds in other financial institutions, as well as holds mortgage loans, mortgage-backed securities, and other investments. The company operates full-service banking offices in Staten Island and Brooklyn, New York; and Hunterdon, Middlesex, Mercer, and Union counties, New Jersey. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Woodbridge, New Jersey.

