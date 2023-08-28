Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Mannatech stock opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Mannatech has a 52-week low of $11.52 and a 52-week high of $25.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.14.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mannatech stock. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Free Report) by 1,090.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.37% of Mannatech worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company worldwide. It develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. The company primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

