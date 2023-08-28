LPL Financial LLC Sells 66,036 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 33.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,036 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $9,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 247.9% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 15.1% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 22.4% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 183.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 325,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,009,000 after acquiring an additional 210,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.9% during the first quarter. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC now owns 130,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after acquiring an additional 6,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Nutrien from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.84.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NTR opened at $60.96 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.23 and a 1-year high of $102.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.89.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 16.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.78%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

