LPL Financial LLC Buys 67,181 Shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ – Free Report) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,181 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.66% of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $9,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMQQ. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 8,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 13,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 17,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter.

Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Price Performance

EMQQ opened at $29.84 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $484.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.54. Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $35.78.

About Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF

The EMQQ Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (EMQQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of companies producing most of their revenue from internet or ecommerce activity in emerging markets. EMQQ was launched on Nov 13, 2014 and is managed by EMQQ.

