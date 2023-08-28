Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Landmark Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of Landmark Bancorp stock opened at $19.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Landmark Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.15 and a fifty-two week high of $25.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.28. The company has a market cap of $103.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.32.

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball acquired 1,380 shares of Landmark Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $29,794.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 178,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,660.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 2,950 shares of company stock valued at $63,578. Company insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LARK. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 216,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 35,622 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $346,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $271,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

