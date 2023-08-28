Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $54,740.00 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total transaction of $54,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,870 shares in the company, valued at $170,006.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $15.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $17.31.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.93 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 2.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.