IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IRIDEX from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Shares of IRIX opened at $1.40 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $22.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.19. IRIDEX has a one year low of $1.31 and a one year high of $2.74.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 391,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 12,315 shares in the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd grew its position in IRIDEX by 1,123.5% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 330,821 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 303,781 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,361 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in IRIDEX by 12.2% in the second quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of IRIDEX by 9.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

