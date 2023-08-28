InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InVivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

InVivo Therapeutics Price Performance

InVivo Therapeutics stock opened at $1.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.36. The company has a market cap of $3.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 0.81. InVivo Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $7.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of InVivo Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $522,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in InVivo Therapeutics by 182.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 27,667 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in InVivo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 14.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InVivo Therapeutics

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp. operates as a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company in the United States. The company engages in developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). It is developing a Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant comprise of biocompatible and bioresorbable polymers, which includes Poly lactic-co-glycolic acid, a polymer which is widely used in resorbable sutures and provides the biocompatible support for Neuro-Spinal Scaffold implant; and Poly-L-Lysine, a positively charged polymer used to coat surfaces to promote cellular attachment.

