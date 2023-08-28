Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) & Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY) Head-To-Head Survey

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Hiscox pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.6%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays an annual dividend of C$1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 15.1%. Hiscox pays out 12.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Hiscox and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hiscox 0 3 0 0 2.00 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hiscox currently has a consensus target price of $1,196.00, suggesting a potential upside of 8,759.26%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a consensus target price of C$33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 320.00%. Given Hiscox’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Hiscox is more favorable than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen.

59.1% of Hiscox shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hiscox and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hiscox N/A N/A N/A $0.64 21.03 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.23

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hiscox, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Hiscox and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hiscox N/A N/A N/A Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

About Hiscox

(Get Free Report)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It offers commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses; and personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, classic car, and partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models. The company also provides property insurance; marine and energy insurance; aviation insurance; casualty insurance; specialty insurance; kidnap and ransom insurance; and other specialty insurance, such as contingency, terrorism, personal accident, and product recall. In addition, it offers healthcare and casualty reinsurance services, as well as investment services. Hiscox Ltd was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

(Get Free Report)

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.