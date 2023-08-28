Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Bank of America

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Sunday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hibbett from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Hibbett in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered Hibbett from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Williams Trading upgraded Hibbett from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.00.

Shares of HIBB opened at $45.03 on Friday. Hibbett has a 12 month low of $34.86 and a 12 month high of $75.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.87. The firm has a market cap of $574.13 million, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.60.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 25th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.17. Hibbett had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $374.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hibbett will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP David Mitchell Benck acquired 2,000 shares of Hibbett stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $867,892.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hibbett news, SVP David Mitchell Benck bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.09 per share, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,892.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.17 per share, for a total transaction of $271,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,985 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,717.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Hibbett by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 226,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,053,000 after acquiring an additional 112,526 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hibbett in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Hibbett by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 8,172 shares during the last quarter. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

