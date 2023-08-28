Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance
HALL stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.
Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 135.49% and a negative net margin of 53.32%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services
About Hallmark Financial Services
Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Hallmark Financial Services
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.