Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Price Performance

HALL stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. Hallmark Financial Services has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $17.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 million, a P/E ratio of -0.05 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $6.02.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALLGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($6.83) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.93 million during the quarter. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative return on equity of 135.49% and a negative net margin of 53.32%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hallmark Financial Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Hallmark Financial Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services in the first quarter valued at $292,000. Institutional investors own 15.96% of the company’s stock.

About Hallmark Financial Services

(Get Free Report)

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Runoff. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial property/casualty insurance products, including general liability, commercial automobile, commercial property, umbrella, commercial multi-peril, and business owners' insurance products, as well as aircraft and aircraft liability products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.