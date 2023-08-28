Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Good Times Restaurants from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Good Times Restaurants alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Good Times Restaurants

Good Times Restaurants Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GTIM opened at $2.68 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.02. Good Times Restaurants has a 12-month low of $2.02 and a 12-month high of $3.57.

Good Times Restaurants (NASDAQ:GTIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Good Times Restaurants had a return on equity of 4.85% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business had revenue of $35.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Good Times Restaurants

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTIM. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants during the second quarter worth about $89,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 393,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 8,371 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Good Times Restaurants by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 21,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 7,918 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Good Times Restaurants

(Get Free Report)

Good Times Restaurants Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the restaurant business in the United States. The company operates and franchises Good Times Burgers & Frozen Custard, an upscale quick-service drive-through dining restaurant; and owns, operates, franchises, and licenses Bad Daddy's Burger Bar, a full-service upscale casual dining restaurant.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Good Times Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Good Times Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.