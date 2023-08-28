GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2023

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

GigaMedia Price Performance

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.43 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGMGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GigaMedia

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGMFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

About GigaMedia

(Get Free Report)

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GigaMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigaMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.