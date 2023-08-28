GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GIGM opened at $1.43 on Monday. GigaMedia has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $1.89. The company's 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.43.

GigaMedia (NASDAQ:GIGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.03 million for the quarter. GigaMedia had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 33.90%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in GigaMedia stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of GigaMedia Limited (NASDAQ:GIGM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 26,538 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.24% of GigaMedia as of its most recent SEC filing.

GigaMedia Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital entertainment services in Taiwan and Hong Kong. It operates FunTown, a digital entertainment portal that offers mobile and browser-based casual games through branded platform. The company offers MahJong, a traditional Chinese tile-based game; casual card and table games; online card games; and chance-based games, including bingo, lotto, horse racing, Sic-Bo, slots, and various casual games.

