Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Maxim Group raised Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLMD opened at $0.77 on Monday. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $14.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Galmed Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 38,856 shares during the last quarter.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

