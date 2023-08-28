Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $0.54 on Monday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.35.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The investment management company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Free Report ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

