Critical Contrast: X Financial (NYSE:XYF) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK)

X Financial (NYSE:XYF – Get Free Report) and Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

X Financial has a beta of 0.64, meaning that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Argo Blockchain has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.3% of X Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.9% of Argo Blockchain shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.6% of X Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score X Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Argo Blockchain 1 4 2 0 2.14

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for X Financial and Argo Blockchain, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Argo Blockchain has a consensus target price of $5.33, suggesting a potential upside of 428.05%. Given Argo Blockchain’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Argo Blockchain is more favorable than X Financial.

Profitability

This table compares X Financial and Argo Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets X Financial 25.99% 20.84% 11.05% Argo Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares X Financial and Argo Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio X Financial $516.58 million 0.38 $117.73 million $2.63 1.55 Argo Blockchain $58.58 million 0.92 -$240.24 million N/A N/A

X Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Argo Blockchain.

Summary

X Financial beats Argo Blockchain on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About X Financial

X Financial provides personal finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers services as an online marketplace connecting borrowers and investors. Its loan products include Xiaoying credit loan, which consists of Xiaoying card loan; and Xiaoying preferred loan to small business owners, as well as Xiaoying revolving loan. The company also offers Xiaoying housing loan, a home equity loan product for property owners; investment products through Xiaoying wealth management platform, such as loans, money market, and insurance products; and loan facilitation services to other platforms. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

