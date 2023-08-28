Contrasting ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF) & Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF)

ESR-LOGOS REIT (OTC:CGIUF – Get Free Report) and Big Yellow Group (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Free Report) are both real estate companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares ESR-LOGOS REIT and Big Yellow Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.4% of ESR-LOGOS REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.1% of Big Yellow Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ESR-LOGOS REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Big Yellow Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for ESR-LOGOS REIT and Big Yellow Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

ESR-LOGOS REIT presently has a consensus target price of C$0.35, suggesting a potential upside of 45.83%. Big Yellow Group has a consensus target price of $1,208.33, suggesting a potential upside of 8,951.19%. Given Big Yellow Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Big Yellow Group is more favorable than ESR-LOGOS REIT.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ESR-LOGOS REIT and Big Yellow Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ESR-LOGOS REIT N/A N/A N/A C$0.04 6.29 Big Yellow Group N/A N/A N/A $0.43 31.33

ESR-LOGOS REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Big Yellow Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

ESR-LOGOS REIT pays an annual dividend of C$0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 19.5%. Big Yellow Group pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. ESR-LOGOS REIT pays out 123.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Big Yellow Group pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Summary

Big Yellow Group beats ESR-LOGOS REIT on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ESR-LOGOS REIT

ESR-LOGOS REIT is a leading New Economy and future-ready Asia Pacific S-REIT. Listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited since 25 July 2006, ESR-LOGOS REIT invests in quality income-producing industrial properties in key gateway markets. As at 30 June 2023, ESR-LOGOS REIT holds interests in a diversified portfolio of logistics properties, high-specifications industrial properties, business parks and general industrial properties with total assets of approximately S$5.5 billion. Its portfolio comprises 81 properties (excluding 48 Pandan Road held through a joint venture) located across the developed markets of Singapore (60 assets), Australia (20 assets) and Japan (1 asset), with a total gross floor area of approximately 2.3 million sqm, as well as investments in three property funds in Australia. ESR-LOGOS REIT is also a constituent of the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global Real Estate Index. ESR-LOGOS REIT is managed by ESR-LOGOS Funds Management (S) Limited (the Manager) and sponsored by ESR Group Limited (ESR). The Manager is owned by ESR (99.0%) and Shanghai Summit Pte. Ltd. (1.0%), respectively.

About Big Yellow Group

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 108 stores, including 24 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage. We have a pipeline of 0.9 million sq ft comprising 11 proposed Big Yellow self storage facilities. The current maximum lettable area of the existing platform (including Armadillo) is 6.3 million sq ft. When fully built out the portfolio will provide approximately 7.2 million sq ft of flexible storage space. 99% of our stores and sites by value are held freehold and long leasehold, with the remaining 1% short leasehold. The Group has pioneered the development of the latest generation of self storage facilities, which utilise state of the art technology and are located in high profile, accessible, main road locations. Our focus on the location and visibility of our stores, with excellent customer service, a market-leading online platform, and significant and increasing investment in sustainability, has created in Big Yellow the most recognised brand name in the UK self storage industry.

