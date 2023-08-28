Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes Position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 13.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,894,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 837,450 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $23,634,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 125.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,092,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after purchasing an additional 609,003 shares during the last quarter. Lodge Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $12,165,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 551,639.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 336,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 336,500 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:VSCO opened at $18.02 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 52 week low of $16.78 and a 52 week high of $48.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. ( NYSE:VSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 112.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. 500.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $55.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.58.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

