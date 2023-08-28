Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Takes $265,000 Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,762 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 223,797 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,446,000 after acquiring an additional 8,066 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 226,817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,217 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Owens Corning by 0.9% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,433,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Owens Corning during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.43% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $138.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Owens Corning from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.92.

Owens Corning Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:OC opened at $135.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Owens Corning has a 52-week low of $74.22 and a 52-week high of $143.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.48.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.25 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 13.62%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 13.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 17th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is currently 14.74%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,889 shares in the company, valued at $5,791,109.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 3,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.11, for a total transaction of $389,423.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,811 shares in the company, valued at $4,967,115.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Howard Morris sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.63, for a total value of $146,303.79. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,791,109.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,978 shares of company stock worth $2,061,533. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Owens Corning engages in manufacture and sale of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

Recommended Stories

