Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Free Report) by 52.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 189.7% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 114.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Retail Opportunity Investments Stock Down 1.4 %

ROIC opened at $13.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.53. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.97 and a 52 week high of $17.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 162.16%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

Retail Opportunity Investments Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. engages in the ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail real estate properties. It also operates business in supermarkets and drugstores. The company was founded on July 10, 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

