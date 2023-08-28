Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 52.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,564 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 149,282 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.7% of Burney Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 15.1% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.34 and a 52 week high of $134.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $153.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $29,695.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

