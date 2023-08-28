Brokers Issue Forecasts for Royal Bank of Canada’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) – Stock analysts at Cormark upped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, August 24th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.88. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.34 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC cut shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.60.

NYSE:RY opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.19. The company has a market cap of $124.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $83.63 and a one year high of $104.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 26th will be issued a $1.019 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.92%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 24,144,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,269,999,000 after buying an additional 2,392,959 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 21,119,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,023,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029,807 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,804,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,801,000 after acquiring an additional 621,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Bank of Canada in the 4th quarter worth $1,583,609,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,683,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,499,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.75% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

