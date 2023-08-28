Brandes Investment Partners LP Purchases 34,517 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,216 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,517 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $34,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $43,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 323,918 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $900,929,000 after purchasing an additional 61,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $129.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $134.25.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total value of $1,195,648.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,800 shares in the company, valued at $350,924. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total transaction of $227,040.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,804,132 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

