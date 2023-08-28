Bessemer Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1,104.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in YETI were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in YETI during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in YETI by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in YETI by 106.1% during the first quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 8,956 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in YETI by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after acquiring an additional 68,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new position in YETI during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000.

NYSE:YETI opened at $46.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day moving average of $39.89. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $49.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.53.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

