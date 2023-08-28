Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Bought by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Avista were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after purchasing an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Avista by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,065,000 after buying an additional 49,174 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avista by 624.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,603,000 after buying an additional 2,539,057 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,621,000 after buying an additional 179,814 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Avista by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,368,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,683,000 after buying an additional 46,295 shares during the period. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avista Stock Up 2.8 %

AVA stock opened at $33.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Avista Co. has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The business had revenue of $379.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Avista’s payout ratio is presently 95.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp raised shares of Avista from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avista in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Insider Activity at Avista

In related news, Chairman Scott L. Morris acquired 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.39 per share, with a total value of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,151,393.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,409.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 128,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,151,393.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,856 shares of company stock worth $2,101,588. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

