APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of APi Group worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in APi Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Trading Up 0.8 %
APG stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.
Check Out Our Latest Report on APG
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,762,875 shares of company stock worth $76,456,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
APi Group Profile
APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than APi Group
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.