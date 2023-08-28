APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Stock Position Decreased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 353,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,800 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.15% of APi Group worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of APi Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 54,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in APi Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 27,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in APi Group by 12.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in APi Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 54,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Trading Up 0.8 %

APG stock opened at $27.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.27. APi Group Co. has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $29.57. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 101.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.59.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. APi Group had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 17.35%. APi Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that APi Group Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on APG shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of APi Group from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $454,675.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Juno Holdings L.P. Fd sold 2,598,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total value of $72,241,330.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,390,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,762,875 shares of company stock worth $76,456,918 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Profile

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

