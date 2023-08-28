Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Lockerman Financial Group Inc.

Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,341 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 1.0% of Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Lockerman Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. 35.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $129.88 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $134.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.27.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total transaction of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 16,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.65, for a total value of $227,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.31, for a total value of $1,934,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 127,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,282,738.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,006 shares of company stock worth $8,804,132 in the last ninety days. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Wedbush initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

