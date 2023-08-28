Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN) Shares Acquired by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Free Report) by 63.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 866.7% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 114.3% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 66.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AQN opened at $7.39 on Monday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $627.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is presently -113.16%.

AQN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CSFB lowered their price target on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.25 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Algonquin Power & Utilities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., a renewable energy and utility company, that provides energy and water solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment provides a portfolio of rate-regulated water, electricity, and gas utility services.

