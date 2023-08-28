A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,468 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 34,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,075 shares in the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter valued at approximately $312,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 1.4 %

A. O. Smith stock opened at $69.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.29. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.14.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $960.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $961.17 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,378.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other A. O. Smith news, Director Idelle K. Wolf sold 1,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.77, for a total value of $83,103.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,654.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Wheeler sold 12,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.09, for a total transaction of $892,435.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,937,378.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AOS shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Further Reading

