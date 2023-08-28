8,209 Shares in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,209 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,487 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the first quarter valued at about $1,741,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 61.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems during the first quarter worth about $472,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 20.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,325,000 after acquiring an additional 22,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Drainage Systems

In other news, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Advanced Drainage Systems news, EVP Michael G. Huebert sold 10,000 shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.57, for a total transaction of $1,055,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,884,764.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darin S. Harvey sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total value of $718,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,803.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 231,800 shares of company stock worth $28,527,331 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WMS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $114.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on WMS

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMS opened at $122.40 on Monday. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.38. The company has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $778.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.08 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 50.53% and a net margin of 16.82%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.29%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplaces in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.