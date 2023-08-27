Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $153.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $171.11.

Shares of ZS opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,611 shares of company stock worth $17,137,481. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,620,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

