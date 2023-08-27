Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) PT Raised to $160.00 at Barclays

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.11.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of ZS opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.53 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $146.87 and a 200 day moving average of $129.07. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $84.93 and a twelve month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $418.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Remo Canessa sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total transaction of $1,800,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 272,565 shares in the company, valued at $39,257,536.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 114,611 shares of company stock worth $17,137,481. Insiders own 19.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $527,000. Vestor Capital LLC grew its holdings in Zscaler by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 40,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. GTS Securities LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,278,000. Finally, National Pension Service bought a new position in Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,620,000. 45.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.