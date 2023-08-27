XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XWELL’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.
XWELL Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:XWEL opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. XWELL has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.
XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). XWELL had a negative net margin of 95.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XWELL will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XWELL
About XWELL
XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than XWELL
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- 2 Stocks to Get You Ready for the Holiday Season
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Profit Potential: 5 Undervalued Stocks With High Dividend Yields
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/21 – 8/25
Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.