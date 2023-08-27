XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Earns “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for XWELL’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

XWELL Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XWEL opened at $0.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.99. XWELL has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.30.

Get XWELL alerts:

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). XWELL had a negative net margin of 95.06% and a negative return on equity of 67.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XWELL will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XWELL

About XWELL

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XWELL during the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

XWELL, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates through XpresSpa, XpresTest, Treat, and HyperPointe segments. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. It also provides diagnostic COVID-19 tests at XpresCheck wellness centers in airports; and other medical diagnostic testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for XWELL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XWELL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.