Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Xencor in a report on Monday, May 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Xencor in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.20.

XNCR opened at $22.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.33. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.72. Xencor has a 12-month low of $22.17 and a 12-month high of $38.20.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. The business had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.25 million. Xencor had a negative return on equity of 18.14% and a negative net margin of 112.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $877,286.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 292,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Xencor by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after acquiring an additional 153,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $91,484,000 after acquiring an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Xencor by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after acquiring an additional 29,585 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

