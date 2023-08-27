Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Friday.

XNCR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Xencor in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Xencor from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Xencor from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xencor currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $44.20.

XNCR stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.33. Xencor has a 12 month low of $22.17 and a 12 month high of $38.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 0.72.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.54. Xencor had a negative net margin of 112.46% and a negative return on equity of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $45.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.25 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Bassil I. Dahiyat sold 33,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $877,286.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,653,137.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,385,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $250,396,000 after purchasing an additional 50,387 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after purchasing an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $170,467,000 after purchasing an additional 153,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,280,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,484,000 after purchasing an additional 124,117 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,578,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,410,000 after purchasing an additional 29,585 shares during the period.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

