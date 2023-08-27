Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $260.00 at JMP Securities

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $252.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 9.72% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WDAY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.59.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.75. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 12 month low of $128.72 and a 12 month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 2.8% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Workday by 11.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth approximately $2,974,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workday by 2.7% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Workday by 10.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,391 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

