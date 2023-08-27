Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $247.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $220.00 to $247.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WDAY. Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.59.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800 in the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth about $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Workday by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

