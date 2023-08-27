Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $247.00 at Citigroup

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $220.00 to $247.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.23% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WDAY. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Workday from $258.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.59.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day moving average of $205.75. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) EPS. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Workday

In other news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alamar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Workday by 1.6% during the second quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its position in Workday by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 54,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,401,000 after acquiring an additional 24,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Workday by 5,011.4% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 81,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,301,000 after acquiring an additional 79,431 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

