Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) PT Raised to $230.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $205.00 to $230.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on WDAY. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Workday from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.59.

WDAY stock opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.75. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a PE ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $856,712.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Workday news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $856,712.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,648,526.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

