Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $245.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 3.39% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Workday from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.59.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $128.72 and a fifty-two week high of $240.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.75. The stock has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,116,452.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its position in shares of Workday by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,377 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its position in Workday by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. lifted its position in Workday by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $931,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

