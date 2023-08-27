Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Raised to $235.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $215.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.59.

Get Workday alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a PEG ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Workday’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $22,573,555.58. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total value of $47,783.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.