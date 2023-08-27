Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $262.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from $258.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $210.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Workday from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Workday from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.59.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. Workday has a 12-month low of $128.72 and a 12-month high of $240.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.75.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $47,783.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,386,580.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last three months. 21.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WDAY. Norges Bank bought a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter worth $600,504,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Workday by 59.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216,683 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter worth $310,767,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter worth $259,080,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Workday by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,971,772 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $664,598,000 after acquiring an additional 725,609 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

