Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $260.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $245.00 to $260.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

WDAY has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Workday from $225.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.59.

Workday Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $226.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.75. Workday has a twelve month low of $128.72 and a twelve month high of $240.18.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at $45,146,694.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,941 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total value of $1,094,085.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 139,118 shares in the company, valued at $30,804,898.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,334 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total transaction of $22,573,555.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,146,694.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last quarter. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Workday by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,379,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,556,949,000 after buying an additional 260,097 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Workday by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,910,149,000 after buying an additional 139,939 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Workday by 59.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,951,816 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,229,289,000 after buying an additional 2,216,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Workday by 9.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,469,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $923,120,000 after buying an additional 387,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Workday by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after buying an additional 22,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

