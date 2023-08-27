Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $250.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by Needham & Company LLC from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Workday from $223.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Workday from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $244.59.

Get Workday alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on WDAY

Workday Price Performance

WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Workday has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $240.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $205.75. The company has a market cap of $61.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -493.69, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a negative net margin of 1.81% and a positive return on equity of 2.15%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.37, for a total transaction of $69,869.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 146,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,116,452.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,957 shares of company stock worth $36,069,800 over the last ninety days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Workday during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.