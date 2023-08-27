Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target Increased to $245.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Workday in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Workday from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Workday from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Workday from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $244.59.

Get Workday alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Workday

Workday Stock Up 5.4 %

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $236.97 on Friday. Workday has a 52 week low of $128.72 and a 52 week high of $240.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -493.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The software maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.17. Workday had a positive return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,644,197.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.15, for a total value of $1,020,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,644,197.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sayan Chakraborty sold 3,926 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.43, for a total transaction of $869,334.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,795,155.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,957 shares of company stock valued at $36,069,800. Corporate insiders own 21.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,502 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $878,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.